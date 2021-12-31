First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.