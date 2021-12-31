First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Get First Busey alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.