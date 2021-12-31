First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.65. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,436. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

