FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $29,755.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007055 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.