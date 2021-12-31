Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 175.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.83.

