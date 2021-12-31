Financial Partners Group Inc Has $3.89 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,920.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,923.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,797.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

