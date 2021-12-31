Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after buying an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $171.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.