Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after buying an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after purchasing an additional 793,783 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,422,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

