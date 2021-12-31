Financial Contrast: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) & ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

54.2% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 49.61% 34.37% 2.31% ChoiceOne Financial Services 25.28% 9.64% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Merchants Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $410.26 million 3.35 $180.53 million $7.38 6.46 ChoiceOne Financial Services $78.41 million 2.50 $15.61 million $2.72 9.53

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage and other consumer loan products; letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

