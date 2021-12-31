Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 14,342 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 133.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 652,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 76.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 208.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 72,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

