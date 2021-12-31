Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

