Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 207,174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 150,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of VKQ opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.