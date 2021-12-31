Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $701,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE DTM opened at $47.75 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

