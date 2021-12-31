Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 4,078 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VKQ opened at $13.31 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

