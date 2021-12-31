Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $115.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

