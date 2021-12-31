Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Financial Comparison

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 13.74% 1.22% F.N.B. 28.01% 8.20% 1.05%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 2 5 0 2.71

F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $12.99, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 5.17 $13.03 million $4.14 14.20 F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.73 $286.00 million $1.15 10.62

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

