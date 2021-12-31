Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Femasys has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.49.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

