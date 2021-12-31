FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Trading Up 1.9%

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 4,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 318,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th.

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

