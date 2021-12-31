EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.32

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $12.78. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 316,085 shares changing hands.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $426.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $133,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.