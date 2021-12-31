Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extreme Networks traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 58201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

