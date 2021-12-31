Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 427.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

