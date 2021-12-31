Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.26. Approximately 3,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 536,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

