Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

EXFY opened at $42.42 on Friday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

