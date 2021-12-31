eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,772,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 144.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

