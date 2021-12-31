ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.43

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.43 and last traded at $144.18, with a volume of 123337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Get ExlService alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,210 shares of company stock worth $8,169,860. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.