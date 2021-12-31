Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 429,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,900,000 after purchasing an additional 86,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,202,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 372,772 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 460,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,407,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.2% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 186,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the period.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

