Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 37.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 688.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 21.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.