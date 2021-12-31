Exeedme (XED) Reaches Market Cap of $23.64 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $23.64 million and approximately $311,153.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.20 or 0.07866390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00073519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,757.08 or 0.99432591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.