EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 15.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 92.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 839,720 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

