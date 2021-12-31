EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of EVTC opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.89. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.