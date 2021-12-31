Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Evergy were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 172,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,029. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.43 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

