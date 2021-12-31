Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of EVBG opened at $67.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.30. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,741,034.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

