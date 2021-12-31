Everbridge (EVBG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG):

12/27/2021 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $185.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

12/10/2021 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

12/10/2021 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

12/10/2021 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/10/2021 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2021 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

12/10/2021 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

12/10/2021 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

12/10/2021 – Everbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $67.58 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

