Evaxion Biotech A/S Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,926 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 627% compared to the average daily volume of 540 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $4.38 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

