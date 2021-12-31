Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.4% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.