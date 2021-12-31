Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 1.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

