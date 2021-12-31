Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $13.93 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $270.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

