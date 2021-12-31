Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 926,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 816.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 166,260 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 92,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

