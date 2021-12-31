ESL Trust Services LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ESL Trust Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 479.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.