ESL Trust Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

ESL Trust Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after buying an additional 1,489,554 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after buying an additional 386,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 294,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.