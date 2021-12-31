Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 139702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.13 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

