Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Raised by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

