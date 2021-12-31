Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 48.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Entergy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $111.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

