Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $158.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.55.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

