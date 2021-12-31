Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,514,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Shares of ENTG opened at $138.24 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

