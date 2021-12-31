EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

