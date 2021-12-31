Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.07. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1,205 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENJY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

