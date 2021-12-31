Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 755,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,147,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,461,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

