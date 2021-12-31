Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $17.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,094,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Element Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 953,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 168,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 24.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,221,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 240,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

ESI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,786. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

