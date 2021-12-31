Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce sales of $16.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $18.23 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $52.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $5.99. 171,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,631. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 11.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Edap Tms by 58.3% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edap Tms by 401.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 38,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

